India, Singapore sign key MoU in semiconductors, digital technologies

Both countries will cooperate in developing a semiconductor cluster and cultivating talent in semiconductor design and manufacturing

By Monitoring Desk
Photo credit: REUTERS

India and Singapore on Thursday signed several key Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of digital technologies, semiconductors, health cooperation, and skill development. 

Hindustan Times reported that these agreements were signed after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Singapore, and his counterpart Lawrence Wong held bilateral meetings.

The first MoU was signed between India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information to cooperate in digital technologies. 

This will help facilitate close cooperation between the two countries in the areas of digital technologies, such as DPI, cyber-security, and 5G, and emerging technologies, such as super-computing, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. It will also enable cooperation for upskilling and reskilling workers in the digital domain.

The MoU on the India-Singapore semiconductor ecosystem partnership was signed by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry. 

Under this agreement, India and Singapore will cooperate in developing a semiconductor cluster and cultivating talent in semiconductor design and manufacturing. It will also facilitate Singapore’s investments in India.

Singapore is an integral part of the worldwide semiconductor supply chain, accounting for 10% of all chips produced globally and about 20% of the global production of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Another MoU was signed by India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Singapore’s Ministry of Health on cooperation in the field of health and medicine. 

This agreement will facilitate joint efforts on research and innovation in areas of mutual interest and also promote closer cooperation in human resource development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. The agreement will also complement New Delhi’s efforts to promote Indian healthcare professionals in Singapore.

The final agreement on educational cooperation and skills development was signed by India’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Singapore’s Ministry of Education. 

This agreement aims to promote closer cooperation in the areas of technical and vocational education and training and will complement the ongoing active collaboration in skill development.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

