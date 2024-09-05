Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise to $14.74 billion as of August 2024

State Bank reserves increase by $33 million, with total reserves held by commercial banks standing at $5.3 billion

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves have reached $14.74 billion, according to data released as of August 30, 2024. This figure represents the combined foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and commercial banks.

A detailed breakdown of the reserves shows that the SBP holds $9.44 billion, while commercial banks hold $5.3 billion in net foreign reserves. The overall liquid foreign reserves saw an increase of $33 million during the week ending on August 30, 2024, driven by the rise in SBP reserves.

The uptick in reserves signals a positive development for Pakistan’s financial stability amidst ongoing economic challenges. The foreign reserves, which are essential for meeting the country’s import obligations and stabilizing the currency, remain a key indicator of Pakistan’s fiscal health.

The $33 million boost in the SBP’s reserves, though modest, comes at a time when Pakistan is navigating through external economic pressures. As the government continues its efforts to secure financial stability through international agreements and reforms, maintaining a strong reserves position will be crucial to safeguarding the country’s economic future.

 

