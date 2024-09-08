Govt urged to declare agriculture emergency

MULTAN: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Khokhar has urged the government to declare an agriculture emergency in the country to address the sector’s mounting challenges and uplift the living standards of the farming community.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Khokhar highlighted the rising cost of production, low crop prices, and the adverse impacts of climate change as key threats facing farmers. He expressed concerns over the significant decline in cotton production, a vital cash crop for Pakistan. He warned that this slump would inevitably affect the textile industry. “Agriculture is the backbone of our economy,” he said, fearing that the upcoming wheat season could also experience a drop in yield.

Khokhar criticised political leaders for failing to give the sector the attention it needs. He demanded the government ensure the timely sale and payment for the sugarcane crop and called for swift action to resolve the Rs20 billion in unpaid dues owed by sugar mills. “Farmers need immediate relief, and these payments should be made without further delay,” he stressed.

Khokhar also raised concerns about the soaring cost of electricity for agricultural use, which has reached nearly Rs60 to 70 per unithigher than the rate offered to industries at Rs48 per unit. “For the first time in our history, electricity for agriculture is more expensive than for industry,” he lamented, urging the government to restore farmers’ confidence by addressing these disparities.

He proposed a national dialogue on agriculture, inviting stakeholders from across the political spectrum to engage in discussions aimed at resolving the sector’s pressing issues.

Khokhar warned that if left unaddressed, the agriculture sector could face negative growth in the coming year, contrasting this with the 6.5% growth achieved last year.