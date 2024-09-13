Motorbike and Three-Wheeler sales surge 16.87% in first two months of FY25  

Motorbike and three-wheeler sales in Pakistan saw a rise of 16.87% during the first two months (July-August) of the fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the same period last year.

According to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), a total of 189,227 units were sold between July and August 2024, up from 161,906 units in the corresponding months of 2023.

Honda motorcycles led the surge, with sales increasing by 17.25%, from 137,083 units to 160,738 units.

Suzuki motorcycles also saw a sharp rise of 32.47%, with sales growing from 2,679 units to 3,549 units.

United Auto Motorcycles recorded a 12.25% increase in sales, rising from 14,832 units to 16,649 units during the same period.

However, not all brands experienced growth. Yamaha motorbike sales dropped by 60.30%, down to 645 units from 1,625 units, while Road Prince saw a slight decline, with sales falling from 2,698 units to 2,649 units.

Three-wheeler sales also showed positive trends, with United Auto increasing its sales from 125 to 161 units. Qingqi three-wheeler sales grew by 40.71%, from 921 units to 1,296 units.

Sazgar three-wheelers saw the highest growth, with sales rising by 76.59%, from 1,850 units to 3,267 units during the reviewed period.