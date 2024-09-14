PM directs framework for electric vehicles by November

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed relevant authorities to develop a comprehensive financial framework for electric vehicles (EVs) by November and streamline licensing regulations for local manufacturing.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister called for consultations with the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Pakistan, provincial governments, federal units, and key stakeholders regarding the national EV policy.

“The government is prioritizing the promotion of electric vehicles in the country,” Shehbaz Sharif emphasized. He pointed out that EVs would not only reduce petrol and diesel imports, saving valuable foreign exchange, but also provide significant environmental benefits.

The prime minister also announced the distribution of e-motorbikes to outstanding students in government schools, following the model of the laptop scheme. He further instructed that all federal government institutions should exclusively purchase electric motorbikes to conserve national resources and directed the relevant ministries to issue necessary orders.

Additionally, he tasked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) with creating a detailed plan to implement electrified public transport in Islamabad. During the meeting, it was revealed that since 2022, 49 licenses have been issued for the local production of two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles, with 25 factories already operational.

It was also reported that the first license for domestic production of four-wheeled electric vehicles was granted in September, with the first locally manufactured electric car expected to hit the market by December. The country currently has 45,000 two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles and 2,600 four-wheeled EVs. Plans are underway to prioritize the installation of charging stations along motorways and key national highways.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik, and other senior officials.