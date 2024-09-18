Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gold prices drop by Rs300 in Pakistan amid global trends

Local market reflects international decline as gold sells for Rs267,700 per tola

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: In Pakistan, gold prices experienced a decrease of Rs300 per tola on Wednesday, following a trend of rising prices in the previous three sessions. The latest price for gold now stands at Rs267,700 in the local market.

In addition, the price of gold per 10 grams fell by Rs257, bringing it to Rs229,510, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Earlier this week, on Monday, gold prices surged by Rs1,700, reaching a record high of Rs268,000 per tola. Notably, the market was closed on Tuesday in observance of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday.

On the international front, gold prices also declined on Wednesday, with the rate reported at $2,569 per ounce (plus a $20 premium), reflecting a drop of $18 for the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.

Previous article
Amazon names Samir Kumar as new India head
Next article
PSX reports record profit of Rs1.03 billion in FY24, up by 368%
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt considers proposal to establish a new steel mill in Karachi...

The government is considering a proposal to establish a new steel mill in Karachi with Russian cooperation and the both countries agreed to form...

RDA inflows rise to $8.581 bn in August 2024

COPHC chairman meets commerce minister to discuss Gwadar Port development

Pakistan set to commence construction on White Oil Pipeline Project

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.