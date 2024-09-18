Gold prices drop by Rs300 in Pakistan amid global trends

ISLAMABAD: In Pakistan, gold prices experienced a decrease of Rs300 per tola on Wednesday, following a trend of rising prices in the previous three sessions. The latest price for gold now stands at Rs267,700 in the local market.

In addition, the price of gold per 10 grams fell by Rs257, bringing it to Rs229,510, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Earlier this week, on Monday, gold prices surged by Rs1,700, reaching a record high of Rs268,000 per tola. Notably, the market was closed on Tuesday in observance of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday.

On the international front, gold prices also declined on Wednesday, with the rate reported at $2,569 per ounce (plus a $20 premium), reflecting a drop of $18 for the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.