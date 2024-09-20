Gold prices surge to record high in Pakistan amid global increase

Sign inSubscribe
Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend on Friday, reflecting an increase in global market rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs3,500, reaching a new record high of Rs272,000.

In addition, 10 grams of gold were priced at Rs233,196, following an increase of Rs3,001, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). The previous day saw a rise of Rs800, bringing the price to Rs268,500.

On the international front, gold prices also saw a notable increase, with rates hitting $2,612 per ounce (plus a $20 premium), a daily gain of $35.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained steady at Rs2,950 per tola. Notably, Thursday had marked a previous record high for gold prices at Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan.

