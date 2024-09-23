OGDCL signs MoU with Chinese firm to tap Pakistan’s shale and tight gas reserves  

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s CNPC Chuanqing Drilling Engineering Company Ltd. (CCDC), aiming to explore and develop Pakistan’s shale and tight gas reserves.

The MoU was signed during the 8th Silk Road International Expo for Investment and Trade in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, China, with Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik witnessing the ceremony, according to a press release.

The agreement underscores both nations’ commitment to addressing Pakistan’s energy needs by tapping into indigenous gas resources. Mumtaz Ali Soomro, Executive Director (Production) of OGDCL, and Zhang Zhidong, Vice President of CCDC, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective companies.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, was also present at the event.

Dr. Musadik Malik expressed optimism about the future of energy cooperation between Pakistan and China, highlighting that the partnership between OGDCL and CCDC would pave the way for a new chapter in the exploration of Pakistan’s untapped shale and tight gas resources.