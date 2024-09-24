Pakistan, Belarus to sign ‘Trade Road Map 2025-27’ soon

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said here on Tuesday that Pakistan and Belarus have principally agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Trade Road Map 2025-27, which would be finalized after the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Belarus, followed by a reciprocal visit by Belarusian leadership.

Addressing a joint press conference with Belarusian Minister of Energy Aleksei Kushnarenko at the conclusion of 7th Session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), the minister said over all there have been consensus on five MoUs, out of which one related to cooperation in textile sector was signed Tuesday.

He said, the other MoUs would be given final shape when President of Belarus visits Pakistan, adding Pakistan was looking to all aspects on how to take forward trade and what joint ventures could be materialized in specific areas including technology, agriculture, industry, pharmaceutical.

He said, expertise from Belarus would be utilized to make framework for various sectors to help economic development, adding both the sides also explored opportunities in EV bus production.

The minister said, the preparations for the 8th JMC session have already been started so that the agreements could be materialize and made productive.

Commerce Minister said it was a joint effort and lot of work has been done by both the countries in areas of common interest including agriculture, trade, science and technology, communication, banking sector, agri-manufacturing industry, education, health and many other sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Belarusian Minister of Energy Aleksei Kushnarenko expressed the hope that the cooperation between the two countries would increasing by every passing year.

Meanwhile, Aleksei Kushnarenko had a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema with specially focus on strengthening economic ties and enhancing collaboration between the two nations.

Minister Cheema emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to implementing the decisions made during the session and highlighted the advantages of Belarusian agricultural technology for Pakistan’s agriculture-dependent economy.

He also expressed keen interest in proposed electric buses project offered by Belarus saying it was aligned with Pakistan’s goals for sustainable transport solutions.

Both ministers also commended the signing of MoUs related to the textile industry, marking a pivotal step in fostering bilateral cooperation.

Cheema extended an invitation to Belarusian investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), assuring them of a secure investment environment.

He said the upcoming visits of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari to Belarus, would further enhance economic cooperation between the two nations.