NA Committee on Petroleum takes serious notice of substandard fuel quality

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) Thursday took serious notice of the substandard fuel quality in Pakistan and directed the Ministry of Energy to investigate the causes behind it.

During a meeting chaired by Syed Mustafa Mehmood, MNA, various issues related to the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, and its attached departments were discussed.

The Committee expressed concern over the absence of officers from the meeting, deciding to summon them if they continued to be absent in the future.

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), and the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) briefed the committee on the fuel quality standards in the country.

They explained that fuel is sourced from both imports and domestic refineries, with initial verification done by the HDIP.

OGRA’s Enforcement Department ensures compliance through inspections, penalizing violators when necessary.

The Secretary of the Petroleum Division informed that since 2021, Pakistan has shifted 50% of its fuel imports to Euro-5 standards. He also mentioned that the Pakistan Oil Refining Policy includes incentives for upgrading refineries within five to six years.

The committee decided to hold its next meeting with a singular focus on fuel quality to ensure a productive discussion for the betterment of the public.