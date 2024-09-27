Philip Morris Pakistan exports $48 million in raw tobacco

ISLAMABAD: Philip Morris Pakistan Limited (PMPKL) has announced the export of raw tobacco valued at $48 million over the past five years, driven by its commitment to sustainability initiatives.

In the first half of 2024 alone, the company exported more than $15.8 million worth of tobacco, surpassing its total exports of $13.9 million from the previous year.

During a recent tour of PMPKL’s Green Leaf Threshing (GLT) facility in Mardan, company officials emphasized their dedication to not only producing high-quality cigarettes but also significantly boosting raw tobacco exports. “PMPKL has integrated sustainable practices into its operations in Pakistan, focusing on crop diversification, social sustainability, and environmental stewardship,” stated Abid Javed, Head of Leaf at PMPKL.

To promote crop diversification, the company has mechanized tobacco farming, implementing innovative technologies such as 30 tractor-pulled transplanters, 1,675 suckericide applicators, and 116 inter-cultivators.

Moreover, PMPKL has provided training to 625 farmers in mushroom farming, resulting in the production of 14,413 kg of mushrooms and an average income increase of Rs11,691 per farmer. The company’s kitchen gardening programs have also benefitted 3,719 farmers, who received vegetable seed packages that enhanced their incomes by Rs23,633.

These initiatives highlight PMPKL’s commitment to enhancing agricultural practices while supporting local farmers and contributing to the economy.