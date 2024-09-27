Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Philip Morris Pakistan exports $48 million in raw tobacco

With a significant increase in exports and innovative farming practices, PMPKL aims to enhance quality and boost farmer incomes

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Philip Morris Pakistan Limited (PMPKL) has announced the export of raw tobacco valued at $48 million over the past five years, driven by its commitment to sustainability initiatives.

In the first half of 2024 alone, the company exported more than $15.8 million worth of tobacco, surpassing its total exports of $13.9 million from the previous year.

During a recent tour of PMPKL’s Green Leaf Threshing (GLT) facility in Mardan, company officials emphasized their dedication to not only producing high-quality cigarettes but also significantly boosting raw tobacco exports. “PMPKL has integrated sustainable practices into its operations in Pakistan, focusing on crop diversification, social sustainability, and environmental stewardship,” stated Abid Javed, Head of Leaf at PMPKL.

To promote crop diversification, the company has mechanized tobacco farming, implementing innovative technologies such as 30 tractor-pulled transplanters, 1,675 suckericide applicators, and 116 inter-cultivators.

Moreover, PMPKL has provided training to 625 farmers in mushroom farming, resulting in the production of 14,413 kg of mushrooms and an average income increase of Rs11,691 per farmer. The company’s kitchen gardening programs have also benefitted 3,719 farmers, who received vegetable seed packages that enhanced their incomes by Rs23,633.

These initiatives highlight PMPKL’s commitment to enhancing agricultural practices while supporting local farmers and contributing to the economy.

Previous article
Nishat Mills plans sale of hospitality division and expansion into Türkiye
Next article
SBP receives $1.03 billion from IMF as first tranche of extended fund facility
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold prices dip by Rs.300 Rs 276,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.276,700 on Friday compared to its sale at...

PSX loses 365 more points

Agriculture machinery worth $17.621 mln imported in 2 months

Weekly SPI rises 0.05% as gas and food prices surge

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.