Pakistan and Oman move to finalize MoU on labour exchange

MUSCAT: Pakistan and Oman have agreed to expedite the finalization of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing the exchange of labor and manpower. This initiative is designed to facilitate the movement of Pakistani workers to Oman, creating better job opportunities for them in the Gulf nation.

The agreement was reached during a meeting in Muscat between Pakistan’s Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Salik, and Dr. Mahad bin Said bin Ali Baowain, Oman’s Minister of Labour. Salik is on a three-day visit to Oman, where he is scheduled to meet various ministers and inaugurate a new branch of the Pakistan International School in Muscat.

During the meeting, Salik highlighted significant reforms being implemented by the Pakistani government to improve the emigration process, enhance workers’ professional skills, and market the Pakistani workforce internationally. He mentioned that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis is modernizing technical training centers in Pakistan to align with certification requirements of specific countries.

Oman is currently the third-largest employer of Pakistani workers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), following Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Approximately 360,000 Pakistanis are employed in Oman, primarily in construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, and retail sectors. The remittances from Oman exceed $1 billion annually, significantly contributing to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

Salik announced that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis plans to introduce a compulsory pre-departure orientation program for workers heading abroad. This program will educate them on labor laws, workers’ rights, cultural sensitivities, and mechanisms for addressing any issues that may arise while overseas.

He also proposed that the Omani government utilize the services of the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), which maintains a database of over 500,000 skilled Pakistani workers across various fields.

Dr. Mahad acknowledged the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Oman, commending the valuable contributions of Pakistani workers to Oman’s development. He reiterated his commitment to streamlining the migration process and addressing any existing barriers.

Salik extended an invitation to Dr. Mahad to visit Pakistan to explore technical training facilities and potential collaboration in skill development. The two sides agreed to enhance official engagements to further strengthen their partnership.