Britain buys semiconductor factory to secure supply for military

Factory produces gallium arsenide semiconductors widely used in military technology including fighter jets

By Reuters

LONDON: The British government has bought a struggling factory from the U.S. firm Coherent Inc. to secure domestic manufacture of gallium arsenide semiconductors, used in military technology including fighter jets.

The government said that the plant in Newton Aycliffe in northern England was the only secure domestic manufacturer of the semiconductors. It said the purchase, which sources valued at 20 million pounds ($27 million), would preserve 100 skilled jobs.

While British governments rarely buy or run companies, the semiconductor sector, which makes chips for digital and industrial devices, has been a focus of later due to its critical role in the economy and national security.

Three years ago, the state intervened to prevent another Britain-based semiconductor factory, Newport Wafer Fab, being sold to a Dutch firm owned by a Chinese company.

“This government recognises the strategic importance of semiconductors as a critical technology for the future of the UK and a significant enabler of the government’s growth and clean energy missions,” the government said on Friday.

The Newton Aycliffe factory had been struggling over the last 12 months after losing commercial contracts. The government said it would invest in the firm, to be renamed Octric Semiconductors UK. 

Court seeks response from FBR as DHA challenges FED imposition on property
Govt moves forward with new plan to privatise more federal entities
Reuters
Reuters

Court seeks response from FBR as DHA challenges FED imposition on property

Excise duty applies solely to goods and services, immovable property does not fall into either category: objects DHA's counsel 

Centre to sign National Fiscal Pact with provinces to bridge financing gap, expand tax net

India allows non-basmati white rice exports in boost for global supplies

Oil prices climb on fears of Middle East conflict escalation

