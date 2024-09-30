Govt reduces petrol and diesel prices amid ongoing relief efforts

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced a reduction in fuel prices on Monday, cutting petrol by Rs2.07 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.40 per litre for the upcoming fortnight.

In a statement released by state broadcaster PTV, officials emphasized their commitment to easing the financial burden on citizens, noting, “The price of petroleum products has decreased once again.” The new petrol price is set at Rs247.03, while HSD will now cost Rs246.29.

Additionally, the government reduced the price of kerosene oil by Rs3.57 to Rs154.90 and light diesel oil by Rs1.03 to Rs140.90.

These recent cuts follow a previous announcement on September 15, when the government lowered petrol prices by Rs10 per litre and HSD by Rs13.06 per litre.

Currently, the government imposes approximately Rs76 per litre in taxes on both petrol and HSD. Although the general sales tax on petroleum products is zero, a petroleum development levy of Rs60 per litre remains, impacting consumers significantly.