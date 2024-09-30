Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt reduces petrol and diesel prices amid ongoing relief efforts

Petrol price falls by Rs2.07; high-speed diesel drops by Rs3.40, providing relief for consumers

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced a reduction in fuel prices on Monday, cutting petrol by Rs2.07 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.40 per litre for the upcoming fortnight.

In a statement released by state broadcaster PTV, officials emphasized their commitment to easing the financial burden on citizens, noting, “The price of petroleum products has decreased once again.” The new petrol price is set at Rs247.03, while HSD will now cost Rs246.29.

Additionally, the government reduced the price of kerosene oil by Rs3.57 to Rs154.90 and light diesel oil by Rs1.03 to Rs140.90.

These recent cuts follow a previous announcement on September 15, when the government lowered petrol prices by Rs10 per litre and HSD by Rs13.06 per litre.

Currently, the government imposes approximately Rs76 per litre in taxes on both petrol and HSD. Although the general sales tax on petroleum products is zero, a petroleum development levy of Rs60 per litre remains, impacting consumers significantly.

Previous article
CCP initiates Phase II merger review hearings for PTCL-Telenor acquisition
Next article
Ishaq Dar wants to hand 35% of any future natural gas discoveries over to the private sector. What is stopping him? 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PSX loses 177 points

ISLAMABAD: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Monday, losing 177.93 points, a negative change of 0.22 percent,...

Google to invest $1 billion in Thai data centre, cloud infrastructure

Gold prices dip by Rs.500, drops to Rs 275,500 per tola

Govt hikes LPG prices by Rs 7.31 per kg ahead of winter

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.