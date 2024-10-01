Sign inSubscribe
Gold prices dip by Rs 600 to Rs 274,900 per tola

By News Desk
ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs.274,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 275,500  on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 515 to Rs. 235,682 from Rs. 236,197 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 216,042 from Rs. 216,514, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,647 from $2,653, the Association reported.
