Fawad Anwar elected as Chairman of Pakistan Textile Council

Renowned textile entrepreneur Mr. Fawad Anwar, Al-Karam Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd has been elected as the new Chairman of the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC). Concurrently, Mr. Musadaq Zulqarnain, Chairman of Interloop Limited was also elected as the Vice-Chairman.

Under the dynamic leadership of these distinguished textile entrepreneurs and exporters, PTC is expected to continue to work for the advancement, expansion and enhanced competitiveness of Pakistan’s value-added textile and apparel sector.

PTC represents the nation’s foremost textile exporters, who collectively account for approximately 30% of the country’s total textile exports.

With a strategic focus on sustaining the sector’s edge in the global marketplace, PTC has been instrumental in advocating for policy reforms and providing a voice to its members and exporters, and manufacturers in general.

PTC is actively engaged in international trade diplomacy, tirelessly working to secure representation and fostering collaborations that enhance our textile industry’s competitiveness.

Its conversations and initiatives, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and other stakeholders, local and international, are designed to ensure a sustainable and competitive future for the country’s textile value chain and exports.