Al-Ghazi Tractors launches new 85 HP tractor model 

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited has announced the launch of their new tractor model, the NH850, marking a significant development in their product lineup.

The launch was disclosed in a recent notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday under Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and the PSX regulations.

Mansoor Khan, the Company Secretary of Al-Ghazi Tractors, stated, “The NH850 represents a significant milestone in our journey as we continue to develop the products that meet the changing needs of the agricultural sector.”

The new 85 HP tractor is designed to enhance productivity and efficiency for farmers, addressing the increasingly complex demands of modern agriculture.

The company said it has been at the forefront of supplying agricultural machinery tailored to the needs of local farmers and the broader market demands.