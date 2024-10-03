Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan accelerates ML-1 Railway financing ahead of SCO Summit

Planning Minister pushes for completion of CPEC Phase-2 agreements with China

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan is hastening the finalization of the financing agreement for the Mainline-1 (ML-1) railway project, stretching from Karachi to Peshawar, in preparation for Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang’s visit during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled for October 14-15.

The project, estimated at $6.8 billion, will be implemented in stages, starting from Karachi to Multan, and subsequently from Multan to Peshawar.

At a recent meeting focusing on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal directed the ministries of railways and finance to settle the financing terms with China promptly, aiming to announce the launch of CPEC’s second phase at the upcoming summit. 

Iqbal also called on all relevant government divisions to resolve any pending issues and maximize the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during the visit of the Chinese premier.

In a move underscoring the meeting’s significance, the minister excluded presentations from three ministries due to the absence of their principal officials. Representatives from the ministries of information technology, maritime affairs, and information and broadcasting were dismissed, although the secretaries for information technology and information and broadcasting later participated via video link.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with ensuring the smooth exchange of the final drafts of MoUs and agreements with the Chinese counterparts.

A statement from the meeting highlighted that a high-level review of CPEC projects was conducted, illustrating a concerted effort by all relevant ministries to strengthen bilateral ties with China. The discussions were aimed at enhancing cross-sectoral cooperation and developing a comprehensive strategy to advance mutual economic and developmental objectives.

Previous article
Al-Ghazi Tractors launches new 85 HP tractor model 
Next article
Jazz, Wateen raise concerns over PTCL’s acquisition bid for Telenor Pakistan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan’s forex reserves reach two-month import cover following IMF tranche

State Bank of Pakistan Governor confirms reserves at $10 billion, signaling improved economic stability and plans for digital banking expansion.

PIA to be privatised before end of 2024, says FinMin Aurangzeb

Petroleum product sales surge 20% in September fueled by increased demand

Gold prices rise by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.