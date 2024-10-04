Short term inflation goes up 0.44%

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.44 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on October 03, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 319.17 points as compared to 317.76 points during the past week.