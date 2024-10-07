Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

US antitrust case against Amazon to move forward

By Reuters
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s case accusing Amazon of stifling competition in online retail will move forward, though some of the states that sued alongside the agency had their claims dismissed, court documents showed.

U.S. District Judge John Chun in Seattle unsealed his ruling from Sept. 30, which dismissed some of the claims brought by attorneys general in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Oklahoma.

Last year, the FTC alleged Amazon.com, which has 1 billion items in its online superstore, was using an algorithm that pushed up prices U.S. households paid by more than $1 billion. Amazon has said in court papers it stopped using the program in 2019.
The FTC has accused the online retailer of using anti-competitive tactics to maintain dominance among online superstores and marketplaces.
Amazon asked Chun to dismiss the case in December, saying the FTC had raised no evidence of harm to consumers.

The judge said in his ruling that he cannot consider Amazon’s claims that its actions benefited competition at this early stage in the case.
Previous article
Gold rates up by Rs200 per tola, reaches Rs 275,700
Next article
CCP approves merger of two security printing companies
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold rates up by Rs200 per tola, reaches Rs 275,700

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.275,700 on Monday compared to its sale at...

Jam Kamal calls for boosting rice exports, meeting EU food safety standards

Hassan Raza appointed as new CEO of Bank of Khyber

Oil prices extend gains, lifting Brent crude towards $80 on fears of wider Middle East conflict

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.