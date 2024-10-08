Sign inSubscribe
Crescent Steel secures Rs 2.74 billion contract from SNGPL

Deal to supply steel pipes set to enhance infrastructure, completion expected by Q3 FY 2024-25

By News Desk

Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited has announced securing a contract from Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL), according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.  

The contract, valued at Rs. 2.74 billion, involves the supply of 12 and 18-inch diameter bare steel line pipes, essential for expanding and upgrading the nation’s gas transmission infrastructure.

“Sui Northern Gas Company Limited has awarded a contract to Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited for supply of 12 and 18-inch diameter bare steel line pipes amounting to Rs. 2,740 million,”  Crescent Steel said in its notice. 

The aforesaid contract is expected to be executed and completed by the third quarter of FY 2024-25.

This agreement stipulates that the project will be executed and is slated for completion by the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. The partnership underscores Crescent Steel's pivotal role in supporting key infrastructure projects within Pakistan, aligning with the company's expertise in steel manufacturing and supply.

 

Quality speaks louder than adverts
China hits out at EU brandy in tit-for-tat after EV tariff vote
