Three tons of Pakistani pine nuts arrive in Ezhou, China

BEIJING: A fully-loaded SF Airlines freighter carrying 3 tons of “Pakistani gems” pine nuts imported from western Pakistan arrived at Ezhou Huahu International Airport via the “Ezhou-Lahore” international cargo route.

After clearing customs, these fresh, high-quality pine nuts were dispatched from Ezhou to Yiwu and then distributed throughout China, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

The smoothly occupied international cargo route, coupled with efficient logistics services, has significantly facilitated trade between China and Pakistan.

Pakistan ranks as the fifth-largest producer of pine nuts globally and is the largest source of pine nut imports for China, accounting for 42% of the total import volume.

The newly established “Ezhou?Lahore” international cargo route, launched on January 13 this year, enhances trade relations between China and Pakistan, facilitating smoother access for Chinese brands into the Pakistani market and easing the entry of Pakistani products into China.

As the cargo routes expand, several safeguard measures have been implemented. Ezhou Customs now offers round-the-clock customs clearance, providing streamlined services such as “one-stop clearance” and “one-click clearance.”

As a specialized cargo hub, Huahu International Airport saw its international cargo flights exceed 200 in a single week in August, with monthly flights surpassing 3,000 for the first time, ranking third nationally.

Chinese logistics companies have further optimized transportation processes, significantly enhancing delivery efficiency.

With the support of SF Logistics, the pine nuts from Lahore reach their Chinese destination in just 24 hours, greatly reducing transit times.

Additionally, optimized logistics solutions have yielded an average savings of 20% in transportation costs, achieving a dual victory in both economic and social benefits.