Car sales rise by 24% YoY in September 2024

ISLAMABAD: Car sales in Pakistan clocked in at 10,297 units in Sep 2024, reflecting a 24% YoY and 18% MoM increase in sales, as reported by PAMA. The increase in car sales is driven by backlog of Suzuki cars which were delivered this month.

According to Topline Research Pakistan, this takes 1QFY25 sales to 27,585 units, a 31% YoY rise from 20,982 units in 1QFY24.

Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW) saw the most significant YoY rise of 174% but down 13% MoM to 827 units in Sep 2024, driven by Haval sales.

Pakistan Suzuki Motors Company (PSMC) saw the highest MoM rise on 37% while also up 18% YoY to 5,013 units in Sep 2024. Ravi sales saw a 57% YoY and 58x MoM rise while Alto also saw a 23% YoY and 56% MoM rise.

Indus Motor Company (INDU) recorded sales of 2,369 units a 48% YoY and 11% MoM rise while Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) sales reached 1,269 units, down 5% YoY while up 11% MoM.

Corolla, Yaris and Corolla Cross sales rose by 79% YoY and 20% MoM, driven by increased demand for the new Yaris variant, and a boost from Corolla Cross promotional deliveries.

Hyundai Nishat Motor saw a 17% YoY fall while a 15% MoM rise to 677 units in Sep 2024.

In the motorcycle segment, Pakistan’s 2 wheelers and 3 wheelers sales increased by 22% YoY and 26% MoM totaling to 130,960 units in Sep 2024 which is highest sales after 27 months. Rise in motorcycle segment is due to falling fuel prices and falling inflation, creating relatively better purchasing power for customers.

SAZEW’s 3 Wheeler recorded sales of 2,168 units, reflecting a 2x YoY and 32% MoM rise.

In the tractor segment, Millat Tractors (MTL) saw sales of 743 units, down 76% YoY and 39% MoM. Al Ghazi Tractors (AGTL) recorded sales of 333 units, down 86% YoY and 77% MoM in Sep 2024. This brings total tractor industry sales to 1,076 units, a decrease of 80% YoY and 60% MoM, mainly due increase in sales tax from 10% to 18%.

Truck and bus sales were up 74% YoY and 6% MoM, reaching 319 units in Sep 2024.