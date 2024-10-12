Sign inSubscribe
Australia to provide AUD 3 million for climate resilience in Pakistan 

Climate Resilient and Adaptive Water Allocation project to be completed in five years till 2029

By News Desk

Australia has agreed to provide AUD 3 million to support Pakistan’s “Climate Resilient and Adaptive Water Allocation” project which is expected to be completed in five years.

After the approval of the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, the Secretary of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz signed a Memorandum of Subsidiary Agreement on “Climate Resilient and Adaptive Water Allocation in Pakistan” with the Chief Executive of the Australian Center for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) Professor Wendy Umberger. 

It is a research project and the goal of this research is to help improve canal water reliability through improved water allocation decisions and practices in Pakistan by updating the Water Apportionment Accord Tool to include mid-season planning and operations, exploring on-farm water storage options, all aimed at achieving climate resilience, adaptive management, and equitable water use for better social and economic outcomes for farming communities, Economic Affairs Division said in a statement. 

Under this agreement, Australia will provide AUD 3 million for the project which is to be completed in a period of five years i.e. till 2029.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs thanked the Australian Government for extending its continuous support to the Government of Pakistan in its efforts towards the development of the agricultural sector of the country. 

 

