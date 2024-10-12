Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

What is the ‘nexus’ between banks, the SBP and the govt that the IMF is pointing towards?

By Profit Report

The recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the $7 billion bailout package it has extended to Pakistan contains some truly eye-opening information. 

In a very small but well-sumpled-up section, the IMF’s report points towards a nexus that exists between the state, the central bank, and the banks they are supposed to regulate. The report points towards a damning statistic. Currently, 60% of the assets held by the commercial banking sector in Pakistan are domestic government debts. This means if we were to tabulate the balance sheets of all of Pakistan’s commercial banks in one place, nearly two-thirds of their total assets would be money the government owes them and not money they have in their hands. 

It is truly bleak. The share of government debt as 60% of all assets is three times higher than the average for Emerging Market Economies like Pakistan.

How did we get to this place? Well, the banks have been in a very comfortable position for the past few years. In fact, it almost seems they have become unwilling to perform their actual function.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

     

Previous article
IMF’s demand to stop setting up SEZs to dissuade China investments in Pakistan: Bloomberg
Next article
IMF acknowledges risks in approving $7bn loan for Pakistan amid concerns over vulnerabilities
Profit Report
Profit Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IMF projects Pakistan’s external financing needs at $18.8bn for FY2024-25

Exceptionally high risks, such as elevated public debt and socio-political factors, could undermine policy execution and fiscal sustainability, warns IMF

Ogra reduces RLNG sale price by 7% for October

ECC approves additional export of 500,000 metric tonnes of surplus sugar

Pakistan’s digital payments surge 35% in FY24, reports SBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.