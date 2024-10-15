Sign inSubscribe
$10m ICIMOD climate fund secured

By APP

MULTAN: Pakistan has successfully secured $10 million in climate funding from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), marking a significant boost to the ongoing national efforts to address the impacts of climate change on communities and the environment.

Romina Khursheed Alam, the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, stated on Monday that the funding had been approved by the ICIMOD’s Adaptation Fund Board. This financial support is aimed at assisting Pakistan in its ongoing struggle to counter the escalating climate challenges. Alam hailed this development as a noteworthy achievement for the federal government, further emphasising that it showcases the government’s firm commitment to tackling the growing threats posed by climate change, while also ensuring that the nation becomes more resilient to climate-related disasters.

ICIMOD, an intergovernmental institution playing a leading role in efforts to protect the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region, has described the HKH as the “pulse of the planet,” given its importance to the people, resources, and culture.

“We’re delighted to see this project get the go-ahead, which aligns perfectly with the Pakistan government’s priority to address climate challenges and strengthen resilience in the face of increasing climate-related disasters,” Alam said.

