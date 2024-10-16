Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Consortium acquires major stake in Calcorp Limited

A consortium led by Asif Ali Sheikh, Muhammad Hanif, and Kashif Mumtaz purchases 83.96% of Calcorp

By News Desk

Calcorp Limited has announced a significant change in its shareholding structure as Optimus Limited confirmed the sale of an 83.96% stake in Calcorp to a consortium comprising Asif Ali Sheikh, Muhammad Hanif, and Kashif Mumtaz.  

Calcorp shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Wednesday in continuation of its earlier disclosure dated February 21, 2024, and under the requirements of Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX Rules. 

The transaction, involving 9,020,473 shares, was formalized through a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) executed on October 15, 2024.

“On October 15, 2024, Optimus Limited informed the Company that a consortium of three individuals, namely, Mr. Asif Ali Sheikh, Mr. Muhammad Hanif, and Mr. Kashif Mumtaz (“Acquirors”) executed a Share Purchase Agreement on 15 October 2024 for the sale of Optimus Limited’s entire shareholding in the Company, comprising of 9,020,473 shares which represent 83.96% of the issued share capital of the Company (the Transaction),” read the notice. 

The completion of this deal is contingent upon the consortium making a public offer and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, along with fulfilling other closing requirements. 

Calcorp Limited (formerly Capital Assets Leasing Corporation Limited) was incorporated on April 1, 1992 as a public limited company. The Company’s principal line of business is making investments in a range of marketable securities, intellectual property and other assets plied for hire.

Previous article
China may raise $850bn in new debt over three years to spur growth: report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan, China resolve to deepen strategic cooperation

Pakistan and China on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperation across key areas, including the economy, investment, and regional connectivity. Both sides...

LCCI urges govt to notice FBR raids

SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Iran trade

PBA applauds SBP’s revised SME financing limits as a key driver of SME growth in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.