Supernet awarded 20-year Fixed Local Loop licenses by PTA 

Supernet Limited has announced that it has been granted Fixed Local Loop (FLL) licenses by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for a 20-year, starting from October 22, 2024.

The company announced this development through a disclosure at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“Supernet Limited is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Fixed Local Loop (FLL) Licenses by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for a period of 20 years commencing from 22nd October 2024,” read the notice.

The FLL licenses cover all 14 telecom regions across Pakistan and are superior to its previously held Class Value Added Services (CVAS) license, originally issued on October 23, 2009 and expiring on October 22, 2024.

The CVAS license has been replaced by the FLL license.

The company under the terms of its FLL Licenses will have additional rights in terms of ability to deploy its own infrastructure and provide additional services to its customers.

This is likely to result in increased revenues and higher margins for the company.