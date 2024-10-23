Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Supernet awarded 20-year Fixed Local Loop licenses by PTA 

Company gains expanded rights to deploy infrastructure and boost revenues  

By News Desk

Supernet Limited has announced that it has been granted Fixed Local Loop (FLL) licenses by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for a 20-year, starting from October 22, 2024. 

The company announced this development through a disclosure at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. 

“Supernet Limited is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Fixed Local Loop (FLL) Licenses by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for a period of 20 years commencing from 22nd October 2024,” read the notice.  

The FLL licenses cover all 14 telecom regions across Pakistan and are superior to its previously held Class Value Added Services (CVAS) license, originally issued on October 23, 2009 and expiring on October 22, 2024. 

The CVAS license has been replaced by the FLL license.  

The company under the terms of its FLL Licenses will have additional rights in terms of ability to deploy its own infrastructure and provide additional services to its customers. 

This is likely to result in increased revenues and higher margins for the company.

Previous article
Pakistan sees ‘encouraging’ response from China over debt reprofiling talks
Next article
IMF forecasts Pakistan’s growth at 3.2% for 2025 as it warns of persistent inflation
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan sees uptick in imports from India despite trade suspension

Imports from India rise to $2.33 million in August 2024, reflecting an ongoing dependence despite halted official trade relations.

India to retain investment curbs on border nations

Gold price in Pakistan for today, October 23, 2024

IMF forecasts Pakistan’s growth at 3.2% for 2025 as it warns of persistent inflation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.