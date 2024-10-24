Apple CEO Tim Cook Makes Second China Visit in 2024 Amid Rising Competition and Sales Pressure

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has made his second visit to China in 2024 to address challenges in the company’s critical overseas market. During his trip, Cook met with Chinese IT Minister Jin Zhuanglong to discuss deepening Apple’s local investments and innovation amid rising competition from domestic brands like Huawei.

This visit follows his first trip in March, when he opened a new Apple store in Shanghai and attended a Beijing forum. Despite the successful launch of the iPhone 15, Apple’s overall market share in China has been pressured by local rivals, leading to a 2% year-on-year decline in sales for older models. The competition between Apple and Huawei intensified in September, when both companies launched new smartphones on the same day.

Cook’s visit also highlighted Apple’s focus on sustainability and innovation, as he met with university students using Apple products for sustainable farming practices and explored Beijing’s historic neighborhoods with local photographer Chen Man. China remains a critical market for Apple as it continues to face economic slowdowns and heightened competition, pushing the company to adapt its strategies in this key region.