NEPRA raises electricity rate for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per unit

By INP

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday raised the electricity rate for K-Electric consumers by Rs 3.03 per unit.

NEPRA said that this price hike is due to the July 2024 monthly fuel price adjustment.

A notification has been issued to implement this increase for K-Electric consumers.

The additional amount will be collected from K-Electric consumers in the December 2024 bills, as stated in the notification.

K-Electric had requested an increase of Rs 3. 09 per unit under the July monthly adjustment.

On Thursday, NEPRA announced a reduction of 86 paisa per unit for electricity, as per the notification issued by NEPRA.

The reduction is based on the August monthly fuel adjustment and will provide relief to electricity consumers in their October bills.

