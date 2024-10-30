Sign inSubscribe
Islamabad bank heist caught on CCTV: robbers kill one, injure two, escape with Rs850,000

Incident is the third fatal attempt to rob a bank or cash van in the capital city since Monday

By News Desk

In a brazen daylight robbery, armed assailants targeted a cash delivery at a bank in the G-9/4 sector in Islamabad, resulting in one death and two injuries. 

CCTV video of the shocking incident shows that the attackers, riding a motorcycle and masked with helmets, fired at the security guard as he was carrying a bag of cash from the van to deposit in the bank, critically wounding him.

During the attack, one assailant, armed with a Kalashnikov, approached the injured guard, seized a cash bag containing Rs850,000, and fled the scene. 

Security personnel on-site returned fire, leading to a shootout in which two bystanders were hit.

The casualties were swiftly transported to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for urgent care. Among them, Mir Haider succumbed to his injuries, while Nazeeb and Nadeem Shah remained in treatment. 

Police promptly arrived at the scene, followed by senior law enforcement officials.

This incident marks the third violent attempt to rob a bank or cash van in the area since Monday, escalating concerns about security measures for financial institutions in the capital.

The same assailant, described as wearing a helmet and armed with a gun, has been linked to multiple incidents across the city. 

Earlier that day, the robber targeted a private bank in sector G-14, shooting a security guard in the leg, robbing the bank, and fleeing with cash.

This was followed by similar attacks on Monday in sectors I-9 and G-15, where cash vans were ambushed outside banks, resulting in four additional injuries.

