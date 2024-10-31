Sign inSubscribe
PBIT Chairman seeks to boost footfall at BFC with targeted advertising, despite 30,000 visitors and 23,000 processed NOCs,

Additional services should be added over time, further integrating operations with federal government departments, Chairman PBIT Muntaha Ashraf

By Talha Farooqi

LAHORE: Mr. Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, the newly appointed Chairman of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), accompanied by CEO Mr. Jalal Hassan and Board Director Mr. Ahmad Ali Tariq, visited the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) in Lahore to evaluate its operations and streamline services for entrepreneurs.

The guests toured each departmental desk during the visit to address various queries. Chairman Ashraf noted the importance of the BFC, stating, “This initiative represents a significant realization of One Window Operations, making it a realistic goal for our entrepreneurs. However, additional services should be added over time, further integrating operations with federal government departments.”

Since its launch in December last year, the BFC has attracted 30,390 visitors, with 6,846 individuals seeking expert opinions and 22,984 successfully submitting applications. This month alone, the center served 4,363 visitors across Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. 

The BFC operates as a one-window facility, providing a seamless experience for business owners. It is staffed by dedicated Business Facilitation Officers (BFOs) and representatives from 26 Punjab Government agencies, including the Local Government and Community Development Department (LG&CD), Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Multan Development Authority (MDA),  Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Environment Protection Agency, Home Department, Water and Sanitation Agency Lahore (WASA), Health Department, Punjab Police, Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA), Energy Department, Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore (PHA), Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department (ICI&SDD), Tourism Department, Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), Irrigation Department, Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department, Communication and Works Department (C&W), Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC), Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Punjab Food Authority,Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA), Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), and Agriculture Department. This collaborative approach expedites application processing for walk-in clients, and out of the 30,390 visitors, 22,984 received their required NOCs from the BFC.

Businessmen have expressed satisfaction with the services provided. Salman, a local entrepreneur, stated, “I wanted my possession letter and visited the region but faced complications. The BFC was very cooperative, and they handed over my possession letter in just 8 days while processing time was 15 days.” Another businessman, Pervaiz, who operates a production unit in Faisalabad, shared, “We needed a final allotment letter. Alhamdulillah, BFC told me it is a 5 day process but I got it in just 3 days, thanks to the BFC. The best part is that I didn’t have to visit Faisalabad; I received it from the Lahore office.”

Despite its successes, Chairman Ashraf highlighted the need for increased advertising to boost footfall, allowing more businesses to benefit from the facility.

 

