Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

ChatGPT integrates search, competing directly with Google and Microsoft Bing

By Monitoring Desk

OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT’s capabilities by adding a new search feature, marking the company’s entry into the online search market and positioning it alongside industry giants like Google and Microsoft Bing. This feature, integrated directly within ChatGPT, allows users to access real-time web-based information and links to relevant sources, making it a significant step towards more dynamic AI-driven searches.

OpenAI’s blog announced that the updated search function “leverages third-party search providers and partner content,” creating a unique blend of information through natural language queries. Currently available to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers, the search feature will be rolled out to enterprise, educational customers, and free users over the coming months.

As part of this venture, OpenAI has partnered with major content publishers such as Condé Nast, Time Magazine, and Axel Springer, ensuring that users receive well-sourced, relevant content. This shift will likely provide users with a more interactive search experience, with the option to explore answers by asking follow-up questions and receiving web-verified information in response.

This new function puts OpenAI in direct competition with Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft Bing, which are both investing in AI to enhance search experiences. Emerging players like Perplexity, backed by Nvidia and Jeff Bezos, are also competing in this fast-growing market. OpenAI’s choice to keep the search tool embedded in ChatGPT rather than as a standalone product demonstrates a strategic shift towards integrating information retrieval within conversational AI.

The move follows the launch of OpenAI’s SearchGPT prototype in July, which introduced real-time internet access capabilities. In October, OpenAI secured a significant funding round, raising $6.6 billion, boosting its valuation to an impressive $157 billion. This round included prominent investors such as Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Altimeter Capital, fortifying OpenAI’s ambitious trajectory in the AI market.

Previous article
Pakistan’s inflation rises to 7.2% in October, exceeding official forecasts
Next article
IMF: Asia’s Growth Threatened by Trade and China’s Slowdown
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

IMF: Asia’s Growth Threatened by Trade and China’s Slowdown

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday raised concerns about rising risks to Asia's economy, citing trade tensions, China's property market troubles, and potential...

Pakistan’s inflation rises to 7.2% in October, exceeding official forecasts

PCRWR declares 30 bottled water brands unsafe for drinking

NEPRA faces backlash over license renewal for Karachi’s aging power plants

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.