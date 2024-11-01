ChatGPT integrates search, competing directly with Google and Microsoft Bing

OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT’s capabilities by adding a new search feature, marking the company’s entry into the online search market and positioning it alongside industry giants like Google and Microsoft Bing. This feature, integrated directly within ChatGPT, allows users to access real-time web-based information and links to relevant sources, making it a significant step towards more dynamic AI-driven searches.

OpenAI’s blog announced that the updated search function “leverages third-party search providers and partner content,” creating a unique blend of information through natural language queries. Currently available to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers, the search feature will be rolled out to enterprise, educational customers, and free users over the coming months.

As part of this venture, OpenAI has partnered with major content publishers such as Condé Nast, Time Magazine, and Axel Springer, ensuring that users receive well-sourced, relevant content. This shift will likely provide users with a more interactive search experience, with the option to explore answers by asking follow-up questions and receiving web-verified information in response.

This new function puts OpenAI in direct competition with Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft Bing, which are both investing in AI to enhance search experiences. Emerging players like Perplexity, backed by Nvidia and Jeff Bezos, are also competing in this fast-growing market. OpenAI’s choice to keep the search tool embedded in ChatGPT rather than as a standalone product demonstrates a strategic shift towards integrating information retrieval within conversational AI.

The move follows the launch of OpenAI’s SearchGPT prototype in July, which introduced real-time internet access capabilities. In October, OpenAI secured a significant funding round, raising $6.6 billion, boosting its valuation to an impressive $157 billion. This round included prominent investors such as Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Altimeter Capital, fortifying OpenAI’s ambitious trajectory in the AI market.