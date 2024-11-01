Pakistan offers 30-minute free visas for Sikhs from US, Canada, and UK

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced a streamlined visa process for Sikh visitors from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, allowing free online visas within 30 minutes upon arrival in Pakistan.

Naqvi, speaking to a delegation of Sikh pilgrims from the US, shared that Sikhs could visit Pakistan up to 10 times annually under this expedited program, needing only to complete a simple application form.

The minister also offered access to additional Sikh sites across Pakistan, beyond popular destinations like Hasan Abdal, Kartarpur, Nankana Sahib, and Lahore, and assured that no special permit would be necessary for these visits.

He expressed the government’s hope to welcome an increasing number of Sikh pilgrims, including younger members of the community.

Highlighting expanded tourism efforts, the interior minister noted that Pakistan has waived visa requirements for citizens of 124 countries, encouraging travel for events like the Champions Trophy and Pakistan-India cricket matches, with reserved visitor quotas for these occasions.

The Sikh delegates welcomed the new visa facility, emphasizing its convenience for frequent travel to Pakistan. They also voiced interest in exploring business and investment opportunities, with the delegation led by Dr. Dalvir Singh Pannu and including Sarjeet Singh Hothi, Ranjeet Singh Kahloon, and Lakhman Singh.