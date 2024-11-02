Govt reshuffles FBR leadership amid Rs190bn revenue shortfall

The government has implemented a major reshuffle within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), moving top officials across both the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and Customs Group.

According to a report published by The News, this reshuffle was implemented in response to a revenue shortfall of Rs190 billion in the first four months (July- September) of the fiscal year 2024-25.

A total of 18 senior officials in Inland Revenue (BS-20/21) were reassigned, with Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar now serving as FBR Member Inland Revenue Operations. Other appointments include Mir Badshah Khan Wazir as FBR Member Legal (IR) and Najeeb Ahmad Memon as Member, Inland Revenue Policy.

Further changes were made at LTOs, with Sajidullah Siddiqui, previously Chief Commissioner of the Karachi LTO, appointed as FBR Member, while Muhammad Tariq Arbab was reassigned to Director General of the Broadening of Tax Base, FBR. Chief Commissioner transfers affected major cities, including postings in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan.

On the Customs side, 35 senior officials were transferred. Ashraf Ali, previously Director of the Input Output Coefficient Organization (South) in Karachi, has been appointed Collector at the same office. Other key transfers include Ms. Azmat Tahira as Director of Post Clearance Audit (Central) in Lahore and Ms. Saima Aftab as Collector of IOCO, Lahore.

Fayaz Rasool was appointed as Chief at FBR Headquarters in Islamabad, while Muhammad Tahir assumed dual roles as Director of Post Clearance Audit (North) and acting Director General of Law & Prosecution in Islamabad.