Sign inSubscribe
FBR

Govt reshuffles FBR leadership amid Rs190bn revenue shortfall

18 Inland Revenue and 35 Customs officials transferred in a bid to boost tax collection

By Monitoring Desk

The government has implemented a major reshuffle within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), moving top officials across both the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and Customs Group. 

According to a report published by The News, this reshuffle was implemented in response to a revenue shortfall of Rs190 billion in the first four months (July- September) of the fiscal year 2024-25. 

A total of 18 senior officials in Inland Revenue (BS-20/21) were reassigned, with Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar now serving as FBR Member Inland Revenue Operations. Other appointments include Mir Badshah Khan Wazir as FBR Member Legal (IR) and Najeeb Ahmad Memon as Member, Inland Revenue Policy. 

Further changes were made at LTOs, with Sajidullah Siddiqui, previously Chief Commissioner of the Karachi LTO, appointed as FBR Member, while Muhammad Tariq Arbab was reassigned to Director General of the Broadening of Tax Base, FBR. Chief Commissioner transfers affected major cities, including postings in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan.

On the Customs side, 35 senior officials were transferred. Ashraf Ali, previously Director of the Input Output Coefficient Organization (South) in Karachi, has been appointed Collector at the same office. Other key transfers include Ms. Azmat Tahira as Director of Post Clearance Audit (Central) in Lahore and Ms. Saima Aftab as Collector of IOCO, Lahore. 

Fayaz Rasool was appointed as Chief at FBR Headquarters in Islamabad, while Muhammad Tahir assumed dual roles as Director of Post Clearance Audit (North) and acting Director General of Law & Prosecution in Islamabad.

Previous article
Provinces clash with centre over 33.58 million ton wheat production target
Next article
Siemens AG acquires additional 13.85% stake in Siemens Pakistan from NIT
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.