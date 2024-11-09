Sign inSubscribe
Inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts surpass $9bn

This reflects over $256 million in inflows since the end of September when the cumulative total stood at $8.749 billion

By Monitoring Desk

The cumulative inflows into Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) have surpassed the $9 billion milestone as of November 7, 2024, marking a significant achievement for the initiative.

This reflects over $256 million in inflows since the end of September when the cumulative total stood at $8.749 billion.

In the current fiscal year 2024-25, the RDA has accumulated a total of $750 million in inflows.

Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) have accumulated over $8.7 billion as of September 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). September deposits alone saw a modest rise, reaching $168 million, up from $165 million in August.

The Roshan Digital Accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, for banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

