Hassan Raza joins Bank of Khyber as new CEO

By Monitoring Desk

The Bank of Khyber has announced the appointment of Hassan Raza as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 11, 2024, following clearance from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Bank of Khyber shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Monday. “We are please to inform that subsequent to the clearance received from the State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Hassan Raza has joined the Bank of Khyber as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer w.e.f. today i.e. November 11 2024,” read the notice.

Hassan Raza is a senior corporate banker with diversified banking experience both locally and internationally. Over his career, he has worked with various banks including Silk Bank, Srandard Chartered, Bank of America, HBL and UBL.

Raza steps into the role previously held by Irfan Saleem Awan, who had been serving as Acting Managing Director.

The bank had initially announced Raza’s appointment on October 7, 2024. With his official assumption of duties, the bank looks forward to advancing its goals under his leadership.

