Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Netflix’s ad-supported tier hits 70 million users

Netflix’s lowest-priced ad-free plan costs $15.49 per month

By Monitoring Desk

Netflix marks the second anniversary of its ads business, announcing robust growth with 70 million active users and over half of new subscribers choosing the ad-supported plan, nearly doubling since May, as more subscribers opt for affordable streaming options.

The plan, which costs $6.99 per month in the U.S., now represents over half of new sign-ups in ad-supported regions. In contrast, Netflix’s lowest-priced ad-free plan costs $15.49 per month.

Analysts have suggested Netflix might consider raising prices for its ad-free options to encourage users toward the ad-supported tier, which typically generates more revenue per user. While Netflix has not disclosed the financial performance of this tier, it does not expect ads to drive significant growth until 2026.

Netflix also announced a deal with FanDuel, making it the exclusive pre-game betting partner for the platform’s NFL Christmas Day games. FanDuel’s segment will feature Netflix talent offering predictions based on FanDuel’s odds, and all ad inventory for these games has already sold out, with partners like Verizon joining the lineup.

In Canada, Netflix’s own ad technology is now fully operational, with plans to extend globally by 2025. Netflix shares rose 1.1% in early trading following the news.

Previous article
Pakistan, Finland seek stronger trade ties, explore new sectors
Next article
CDWP goes paperless; Planning minister terms it ‘positive development’ towards modernization
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.