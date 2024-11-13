FBR launches new ePayment 2.0 system, bringing seamless tax payments to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced ePayment 2.0, a cutting-edge digital system enabling taxpayers to make secure, efficient, and user-friendly online payments without needing to visit a bank in person. The FBR highlighted that this new system aligns with the government’s goal of modernizing Pakistan’s tax infrastructure.

“ePayment 2.0 reflects FBR’s commitment to advancing tax administration and boosting revenue collection through digital innovation,” stated the authority. The system is embedded in the IRIS 2.0 platform, allowing taxpayers to conveniently pay directly through their bank accounts via internet banking, ATMs, or mobile banking.

Covering a comprehensive range of taxes, including income tax, sales tax, federal excise duty, and withholding taxes, ePayment 2.0 represents a significant upgrade in revenue management. Previously, taxpayers accessed a separate ePayment platform outside of IRIS, which required navigating between systems. With ePayment 2.0, FBR has now streamlined the process into a single, user-friendly interface within the IRIS 2.0 portal.

The system generates a unique Payment Slip ID (PSID) for each transaction, enabling quick, hassle-free payments for both registered and unregistered taxpayers. Upon payment, taxpayers receive a computerized payment receipt (CPR) via email and SMS for official confirmation and easy future access within IRIS 2.0.

Through a secure, multi-step workflow, the system allows taxpayers to create a PSID, complete payments via ADC channels, and receive real-time CPRs for streamlined record-keeping. Additionally, an enhanced PSID search feature supports transparency by allowing users to retrieve and confirm payment records easily. This level of automation minimizes errors, reduces delays, and provides a more business-friendly tax payment experience that supports FBR’s mission of a transparent and compliant tax environment.

This unified approach represents a major step forward for taxpayers in Pakistan, ensuring smoother transactions, greater accountability, and an overall improved experience in tax compliance.