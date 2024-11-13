The Guardian ends official posts on Elon Musk’s platform X

The Guardian has announced it will no longer post content from its official accounts on Elon Musk’s platform, X, citing increased concerns over “often disturbing content.”

The UK-based news organization, which has over 80 accounts and nearly 27 million followers on X, stated it reached this decision because the risks of staying outweighed the benefits. Concerns include a rise in “far-right conspiracy theories and racism,” as well as the platform’s coverage of the ongoing US presidential election.

The move drew sharp criticism, including a response from Musk, who called the publication “irrelevant” and “a laboriously vile propaganda machine.”

In a statement, The Guardian told its readers, “We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X.” The decision underscores a stance on content moderation on X, which The Guardian now considers a “toxic media platform.”

The news outlet criticized the platform’s trajectory, stating that the company under Musk “has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse,” especially following his decision to reinstate banned accounts like those of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.

The decision has sparked a wide range of reactions, with many X users criticizing The Guardian for “censoring free speech.” Musk himself took to X to retaliate, stating, “They are irrelevant,” and later adding, “They are a laboriously vile propaganda machine.”

Social media commentator James Esses echoed Musk’s sentiments, calling The Guardian “an enemy of free speech and a proponent of partisan ideology over journalistic integrity.” Musk responded, backing the statement with his own critique of the publication.

While The Guardian is leaving X, individual reporters may continue using the platform for newsgathering under existing social media guidelines. Readers will still be able to share Guardian articles on X, and posts may occasionally be embedded within its reporting.

This decision follows similar moves by organizations like NPR and PBS, who stopped using X due to content moderation issues, as well as recent exits by Berlin Film Festival and the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital over similar concerns.