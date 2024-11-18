First direct cargo ship from Pakistan unloaded at Bangladesh’s Chittagong port

The first direct cargo vessel from Pakistan to Bangladesh in decades successfully unloaded its containers at Chittagong Port on November 11, marking a significant development in regional trade relations, according to port officials.

The AFP reported that the Panama-flagged container ship Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan made the voyage from Karachi to Chittagong, carrying goods from Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, including raw materials for Bangladesh’s garment industry and essential foodstuffs. The vessel’s arrival bypassed the long-standing need for transshipment via third countries such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, or Singapore.

Chittagong port’s top official, Omar Faruq, confirmed the ship’s cargo had been unloaded before it departed. The development comes as Bangladesh and Pakistan look to rebuild trade ties after decades of strained relations.

Pakistan’s envoy to Dhaka, Syed Ahmed Maroof, described the direct shipping route as a “major step” towards enhancing regional trade.

In a social media post, Maroof highlighted that the new route would create “new opportunities for businesses on both sides.”

This milestone follows Bangladesh’s decision in September to ease import restrictions on Pakistani goods. Previously, mandatory physical inspections caused delays for Pakistani shipments. The removal of this requirement and the establishment of a direct shipping route are expected to reduce costs and streamline trade.

The renewed trade link comes amidst shifting political dynamics in the region. Bangladesh’s ties with New Delhi have reportedly cooled after the recent ousting of former leader Sheikh Hasina, with political uncertainties creating opportunities for Dhaka to explore alternative regional partnerships.

The reestablishment of direct shipping is seen as a significant move to improve economic connectivity between the two nations, providing a boost to Bangladesh’s export-driven garment industry while expanding Pakistan’s access to regional markets.