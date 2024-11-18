Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

First direct cargo ship from Pakistan unloaded at Bangladesh’s Chittagong port

Direct shipping route between Pakistan and Bangladesh is a “major step” towards enhancing regional trade, says Pakistan’s envoy to Dhaka

By Monitoring Desk

The first direct cargo vessel from Pakistan to Bangladesh in decades successfully unloaded its containers at Chittagong Port on November 11, marking a significant development in regional trade relations, according to port officials.  

The AFP reported that the Panama-flagged container ship Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan made the voyage from Karachi to Chittagong, carrying goods from Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, including raw materials for Bangladesh’s garment industry and essential foodstuffs. The vessel’s arrival bypassed the long-standing need for transshipment via third countries such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, or Singapore.  

Chittagong port’s top official, Omar Faruq, confirmed the ship’s cargo had been unloaded before it departed. The development comes as Bangladesh and Pakistan look to rebuild trade ties after decades of strained relations.  

Pakistan’s envoy to Dhaka, Syed Ahmed Maroof, described the direct shipping route as a “major step” towards enhancing regional trade. 

In a social media post, Maroof highlighted that the new route would create “new opportunities for businesses on both sides.”  

This milestone follows Bangladesh’s decision in September to ease import restrictions on Pakistani goods. Previously, mandatory physical inspections caused delays for Pakistani shipments. The removal of this requirement and the establishment of a direct shipping route are expected to reduce costs and streamline trade.  

The renewed trade link comes amidst shifting political dynamics in the region. Bangladesh’s ties with New Delhi have reportedly cooled after the recent ousting of former leader Sheikh Hasina, with political uncertainties creating opportunities for Dhaka to explore alternative regional partnerships.  

The reestablishment of direct shipping is seen as a significant move to improve economic connectivity between the two nations, providing a boost to Bangladesh’s export-driven garment industry while expanding Pakistan’s access to regional markets.

Previous article
Pakistan needs $390bn investment for low-carbon energy transition by 2050: ADB  
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 18, 2024
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.