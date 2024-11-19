Finance Division to hire consultant for external debt management

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has decided to hire a consultant to manage Pakistan’s external debt portfolio, focusing on risk analysis, forecasting, data consolidation, and the analysis of foreign currency exposure.

The consultant will be tasked with overseeing debt management operations and ensuring the proper handling of the external debt portfolio. The Finance Division aims to recruit a qualified and motivated professional from the private sector to strengthen the Economic Adviser’s Wing. The role will be offered on a two-year contract with a competitive salary package.

The job description includes developing capital markets, diversifying instruments, and expanding the investor base. Additionally, the consultant will be responsible for liaising with international financial institutions on public debt matters and responding to queries from credit rating agencies regarding debt management.

Another key responsibility will be managing the foreign commercial debt portfolio, including international capital markets. The consultant will also work with the External Financing Wing and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to prepare a medium-term external financing plan.

The consultant will review the financial terms of foreign loans, develop policy guidelines on currency choices, and create amortization schedules in line with the existing debt portfolio. Furthermore, they will facilitate the consolidation of public debt records in the Debt Management and Financial Analysis System (DMFAS), working closely with the External Finance Wing to analyze debt raised for balance of payments (BoP) support.

Additional tasks include providing policy guidance for raising debt through multilateral and bilateral channels and coordinating with institutions such as the State Bank of Pakistan, the Pakistan Stock Exchange, CDNS, and other relevant offices on debt management matters.