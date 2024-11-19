Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance Division to hire consultant for external debt management

New hire to enhance capacity in risk analysis, forecasting, and debt portfolio management

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has decided to hire a consultant to manage Pakistan’s external debt portfolio, focusing on risk analysis, forecasting, data consolidation, and the analysis of foreign currency exposure.

The consultant will be tasked with overseeing debt management operations and ensuring the proper handling of the external debt portfolio. The Finance Division aims to recruit a qualified and motivated professional from the private sector to strengthen the Economic Adviser’s Wing. The role will be offered on a two-year contract with a competitive salary package.

The job description includes developing capital markets, diversifying instruments, and expanding the investor base. Additionally, the consultant will be responsible for liaising with international financial institutions on public debt matters and responding to queries from credit rating agencies regarding debt management.

Another key responsibility will be managing the foreign commercial debt portfolio, including international capital markets. The consultant will also work with the External Financing Wing and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to prepare a medium-term external financing plan.

The consultant will review the financial terms of foreign loans, develop policy guidelines on currency choices, and create amortization schedules in line with the existing debt portfolio. Furthermore, they will facilitate the consolidation of public debt records in the Debt Management and Financial Analysis System (DMFAS), working closely with the External Finance Wing to analyze debt raised for balance of payments (BoP) support.

Additional tasks include providing policy guidance for raising debt through multilateral and bilateral channels and coordinating with institutions such as the State Bank of Pakistan, the Pakistan Stock Exchange, CDNS, and other relevant offices on debt management matters.

Previous article
Jazz amasses $1 billion in revenues on back of its digital operator strategy
Next article
Pakistan secures $500m ADB loan for climate resilience projects
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

ECC meeting discusses key initiatives on energy and disaster relief

Cabinet body approves winter demand initiative for power consumers and allocation of funds for NDMA relief operations

Banks are starting to charge a monthly fee on high value deposits. How will it work and...

PM orders crackdown on sugar sector tax evasion and hoarding

ECC greenlights power relief package for winter

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.