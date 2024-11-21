Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

MG Pakistan marks 100 years with discounts of up to Rs. 2 million

Discount offer will be valid till December 2024

By Monitoring Desk

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, MG Pakistan has introduced price cuts across its lineup, including the MG HS, MG4, MG ZS, and MG5.

The company announced the discounts through its social media platforms, describing them as “the biggest celebration yet this year.” MG also introduced installment plans to make its vehicles more accessible, with the offer valid until December 2024.

The MG HS Excit model now costs Rs. 6,849,000 after a reduction of Rs. 350,000, while the HS Essence is priced at Rs. 7,699,000, reflecting a Rs. 400,000 discount.

The HS 2.0T AWD has seen the largest reduction among the HS lineup, with a Rs. 500,000 drop bringing its price to Rs. 8,799,000.

The company’s electric vehicle lineup has also received substantial discounts. The MG4 Excit now costs Rs. 9,799,000 after a Rs. 1,200,000 reduction, and the MG4 Essence has been discounted by Rs. 2,000,000, bringing its price to Rs. 10,990,000.

Similarly, the MG5 SW and MG ZS Essence are now available at Rs. 11,490,000 and Rs. 10,990,000, respectively, after Rs. 2,000,000 discounts on each model.

In addition to the price cuts, MG Pakistan recently launched its locally assembled MG HS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) at the Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS 2024).

The vehicle attracted significant consumer interest and is expected to intensify competition in Pakistan’s growing hybrid and electric-hybrid market, which already features major players like Toyota, Hyundai, and Haval.

 

