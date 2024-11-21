Sign inSubscribe
Neuralink launches first clinical trial in Canada with regulatory approval

The trial will assess the safety and functionality of an implant designed to enable paralysed individuals to control digital devices using their thoughts

By Monitoring Desk

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has received approval to conduct its first clinical trial in Canada, marking a significant step in its efforts to develop brain-computer interface technology.

The trial will assess the safety and functionality of an implant designed to enable paralysed individuals to control digital devices using their thoughts.

The study will be conducted at Toronto’s University Health Network hospital, where the complex neurosurgical procedure will take place. Neuralink aims to provide people with quadriplegia the ability to interact with external devices through thought-based control.

While Health Canada has not commented on the development, Neuralink is already conducting trials in the United States, where two patients have received the implant. The device has been reported to perform well, with one trial patient using it to play video games and design 3D objects.

Founded in 2016 by Elon Musk and a team of engineers, Neuralink is developing brain chip interfaces that could eventually help disabled individuals move, communicate, and restore vision. In September, the company secured “breakthrough device” designation from the U.S. FDA for its implant targeting vision restoration.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

