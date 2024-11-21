Pakistan and China forge defence equipment agreements at IDEAS 2024

Pakistan and China have signed defence equipment agreements during the IDEAS 2024 exhibition, currently in its third day at the Expo Centre in Karachi.

Several international companies have participated in signing agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs).

An MOU was signed between Pakistan’s Heavy Industries Taxila and China’s Norinco, represented by Mr. Ding from China and Brigadier Nadeem Ahsan from Pakistan. Another agreement was made between Chenab Engineering Works & Foundries, with Brigadier Nadeem Ahsan and Ahmed Hassan from Chenab Company signing the MOU during the event.