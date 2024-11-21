Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan and China forge defence equipment agreements at IDEAS 2024

Several international companies have participated in signing agreements and memorandums of understanding

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and China have signed defence equipment agreements during the IDEAS 2024 exhibition, currently in its third day at the Expo Centre in Karachi.

Several international companies have participated in signing agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs).

An MOU was signed between Pakistan’s Heavy Industries Taxila and China’s Norinco, represented by Mr. Ding from China and Brigadier Nadeem Ahsan from Pakistan. Another agreement was made between Chenab Engineering Works & Foundries, with Brigadier Nadeem Ahsan and Ahmed Hassan from Chenab Company signing the MOU during the event.

Previous article
Auto sector raises alarm over unrestricted CBU imports under NEV policy
Next article
NA committee addresses gaps in enforcing Rs37,000 minimum wage
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Auto sector raises alarm over unrestricted CBU imports under NEV policy

Used car imports claim 30% of the market yearly, and CBU imports could further harm the local auto sector, PAMA Director General

Bank financing to private sector hits 44% as deposits decline

Thatta Cement refutes rumors of plant shutdown

Govt rejects plan to cut power tariffs by Rs4 due to Rs1.8trn circular debt

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.