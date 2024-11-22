Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar reviews integration of ERRA into NDMA

By News Desk

The progress of merging the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was reviewed yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar during ERRA’s 15th Council Meeting.

During the session, the ERRA Chairman outlined the integration pathway, emphasising substantial progress made in compliance with the Prime Minister’s directives. Recommendations were shared for addressing legislative concerns and securing funding for ongoing projects already handed over to the governments of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A key focus of the meeting was to formalise the closure of ERRA’s headquarters projects completed in June 2024. Discussions revolved around methods for auditing and project finalisation, which would now fall under NDMA’s oversight as part of the integration process.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar highlighted that the merger is designed to enhance operational efficiency, optimise resource management, and strengthen disaster response capabilities nationwide.

The meeting concluded with agreements on future steps, emphasising the inclusion of the Governments of AJK, KP, and the Ministries of Finance and Planning to address remaining projects and ensure a smooth transition.

Previous article
PM pushes for $25bn IT export target with detailed action plan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Gold price in Pakistan for today, November 22, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Branch manager accused of stealing Rs1 million from beggar’s account granted bail

IT minister defends VPN restrictions amid security concerns as IT sector warns of risks

Bulls charge ahead as PSX soars past 99,000 milestone

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.