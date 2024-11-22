Deputy PM Ishaq Dar reviews integration of ERRA into NDMA

The progress of merging the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was reviewed yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar during ERRA’s 15th Council Meeting.

During the session, the ERRA Chairman outlined the integration pathway, emphasising substantial progress made in compliance with the Prime Minister’s directives. Recommendations were shared for addressing legislative concerns and securing funding for ongoing projects already handed over to the governments of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A key focus of the meeting was to formalise the closure of ERRA’s headquarters projects completed in June 2024. Discussions revolved around methods for auditing and project finalisation, which would now fall under NDMA’s oversight as part of the integration process.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar highlighted that the merger is designed to enhance operational efficiency, optimise resource management, and strengthen disaster response capabilities nationwide.

The meeting concluded with agreements on future steps, emphasising the inclusion of the Governments of AJK, KP, and the Ministries of Finance and Planning to address remaining projects and ensure a smooth transition.