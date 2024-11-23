Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CAA expects EU ruling to favor lifting ban on Pakistani airlines

The UK and several other EU countries had suspended PIA’s flight operations due to concerns about the authenticity of pilot licences in 2020

By Monitoring Desk

The European aviation authority is set to announce its decision regarding the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) request to lift the ban on Pakistani airlines operating in the European Union (EU).

The decision follows a critical three-day meeting of the European Air Safety Committee held in Brussels from November 19 to 21.

The committee reviewed the safety oversight measures implemented by the CAA and deliberated on Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Third Country Authorization permit. Officials from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) briefed the meeting on the findings of a report submitted by the CAA, highlighting improvements in aviation safety protocols.

The ban on Pakistani airlines, imposed four years ago, was triggered by a minister’s controversial remarks about the authenticity of pilot licenses, raising safety concerns. Following the suspension of PIA’s operations by the UK and several EU countries in 2020, the CAA has been actively working to address these issues and restore access to European airspace.

Express Tribune reported, citing sources, that the European Air Safety Committee will announce its decision on December 6.

Previous article
IMF confirms Pakistan’s request for Resilience and Sustainability Facility
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.