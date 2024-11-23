CAA expects EU ruling to favor lifting ban on Pakistani airlines

The European aviation authority is set to announce its decision regarding the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) request to lift the ban on Pakistani airlines operating in the European Union (EU).

The decision follows a critical three-day meeting of the European Air Safety Committee held in Brussels from November 19 to 21.

The committee reviewed the safety oversight measures implemented by the CAA and deliberated on Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Third Country Authorization permit. Officials from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) briefed the meeting on the findings of a report submitted by the CAA, highlighting improvements in aviation safety protocols.

The ban on Pakistani airlines, imposed four years ago, was triggered by a minister’s controversial remarks about the authenticity of pilot licenses, raising safety concerns. Following the suspension of PIA’s operations by the UK and several EU countries in 2020, the CAA has been actively working to address these issues and restore access to European airspace.

Express Tribune reported, citing sources, that the European Air Safety Committee will announce its decision on December 6.