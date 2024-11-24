Protests cost Pakistan a staggering Rs. 190 billion daily: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is facing an alarming loss of Rs. 190 billion per day as a result of road closures and shutdowns caused by opposition-led protests, according to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The protests, organized by the opposition party under the leadership of PTI founder Imran Khan, are centered around issues including Khan’s “illegal” incarceration, the February 8 general elections, and the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The Finance Minister highlighted that the protests have resulted in decreased tax collections and major disruptions in exports due to business shutdowns. Additionally, the protests have led to an increase in security-related expenses, as the government attempts to maintain law and order. The IT and tech sectors have also incurred significant losses.

Aurangzeb revealed that the Ministry of Finance has compiled a report estimating that Pakistan’s GDP suffers a daily loss of Rs. 144 billion due to the ongoing protests. The disruption in exports is costing the country Rs. 26 billion each day, and foreign direct investment is also impacted, with losses amounting to Rs. 3 billion daily.

Furthermore, the provinces are experiencing their own set of economic challenges, with the agricultural sector losing Rs. 26 billion daily. The industrial sector is also bearing the brunt, with losses exceeding Rs. 20 billion per day.

The Finance Minister’s comments underscore the serious economic ramifications of the ongoing protests and call for urgent attention to mitigate these losses.