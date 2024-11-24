Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Protests cost Pakistan a staggering Rs. 190 billion daily: Finance Minister

Economic impact of opposition protests on GDP, exports, and key sectors revealed

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is facing an alarming loss of Rs. 190 billion per day as a result of road closures and shutdowns caused by opposition-led protests, according to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The protests, organized by the opposition party under the leadership of PTI founder Imran Khan, are centered around issues including Khan’s “illegal” incarceration, the February 8 general elections, and the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The Finance Minister highlighted that the protests have resulted in decreased tax collections and major disruptions in exports due to business shutdowns. Additionally, the protests have led to an increase in security-related expenses, as the government attempts to maintain law and order. The IT and tech sectors have also incurred significant losses.

Aurangzeb revealed that the Ministry of Finance has compiled a report estimating that Pakistan’s GDP suffers a daily loss of Rs. 144 billion due to the ongoing protests. The disruption in exports is costing the country Rs. 26 billion each day, and foreign direct investment is also impacted, with losses amounting to Rs. 3 billion daily.

Furthermore, the provinces are experiencing their own set of economic challenges, with the agricultural sector losing Rs. 26 billion daily. The industrial sector is also bearing the brunt, with losses exceeding Rs. 20 billion per day.

The Finance Minister’s comments underscore the serious economic ramifications of the ongoing protests and call for urgent attention to mitigate these losses.

 

Previous article
Most Gulf markets gain on oil; Egypt falls
Next article
SBP seals NBP branch over fake currency notes worth Rs. 2 Million
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.