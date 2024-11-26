Pakistan accelerates regional trade ties with plans for direct flights to Moscow, Belarus

Pakistan is advancing plans for direct flights to Moscow and Belarus, following the launch of flights to Azerbaijan, as part of efforts to boost regional connectivity and expand trade corridors to China, Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Belarus.

Federal Minister for Communications, Privatisation, and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan discussed these initiatives during a joint meeting with Belarusian Minister for Transport Alexei Lyakhnovich.

Officials from both countries participated in the meeting, which aimed to enhance collaboration in transportation and trade, according to a statement released Monday.

Lyakhnovich invited Khan to visit Belarus, emphasizing the need to strengthen cross-border trade through enhanced railway and road connectivity. He noted that such efforts would promote economic ties and foster bilateral relations.

Khan highlighted the importance of the visit by the 68-member Belarusian delegation, calling it a pivotal step toward advancing government-to-government and business-to-business relations.

He noted Pakistan’s intent to establish Belarus as a strategic investment partner, leveraging natural resources and skilled labor. Discussions also included plans for trade corridors modeled on the Karakoram Highway and CPEC to strengthen regional trade.

During the talks, both sides addressed delays in Pakistan’s motorway and highway projects, agreeing to expedite pending initiatives. The meeting also underscored the importance of collaboration in infrastructure development and transportation.

At the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the untapped potential in trade between the two nations, which he said fails to reflect their economic capabilities. He urged the reduction of tariff and non-tariff barriers to diversify trade and unlock growth opportunities.

“There is immense scope for collaboration in sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather, logistics, and energy,” Khan said. Eight business-to-business Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed at the forum, signaling progress in bilateral trade.

Belarusian Minister of Energy Aleksei Kushnarenko expressed optimism about these engagements, emphasizing their potential to boost trade and diversify economic portfolios. He encouraged both sides to explore practical solutions to trade challenges and foster investment and connectivity.

Highlighting Pakistan’s vast market potential, Kushnarenko noted its large population and abundant natural and industrial resources, adding that Pakistani exports like meat, dairy, and industrial products could find significant demand in Belarus, while Belarusian agricultural machinery and petrochemical products were highly sought after in Pakistan.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain also met with a Belarusian delegation led by Industries Minister Aliaksandr Yafimua. Hussain called for enhanced industrial ties, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing, and highlighted Pakistan’s export potential in sports goods and agricultural machinery. Belarus expressed interest in joint ventures in tractor manufacturing, electric vehicles, and agricultural advancements.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to regional trade and connectivity, with plans for electronic collaboration and stronger ties under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The efforts are part of Pakistan’s broader vision to position itself as a regional trade and transit hub.