EASA ends PIA’s European flight ban after three years, says Aviation Minister

ISLAMABAD: Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif announced on Friday that the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have lifted the suspension on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe, marking a significant milestone for the struggling national carrier.

The ban, imposed in 2020, followed a devastating PIA plane crash in Karachi that killed nearly 100 people and exposed a scandal involving fake pilot licenses. As a result, EASA barred PIA from operating on its most lucrative routes in Europe and the UK, costing the airline an estimated annual revenue of Rs40 billion.

In March 2024, the minister had expressed optimism that flights to Europe would resume following EASA’s review process. His prediction came true, as today, he shared on X (formerly Twitter): “It is a momentous day to announce that the European Commission and EASA have lifted the suspension on PIA flights to Europe.”

Additionally, the minister revealed that Airblue, a private Pakistani airline, has also been granted Third Country Operator authorization by EASA.

Asif credited the aviation ministry’s dedication to strengthening the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for the success. “We focused on aligning with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards,” he said, citing reforms like enacting the PCAA Act, separating regulatory and service provider roles, appointing professional leadership, and improving training programs.

The PCAA had submitted a corrective action plan in May 2023, addressing deficiencies noted during a comprehensive on-site review conducted in November. This effort played a key role in regaining trust.

Asif hailed the development as a “great success” and expressed hope for the resumption of PIA’s UK operations soon. However, he admitted that fleet shortages remain a significant hurdle, particularly as PIA undergoes privatization. “We need new aircraft to operate these routes and to make PIA more attractive for potential buyers,” he said.

EASA initially suspended PIA in 2020 after the Karachi crash report revealed non-compliance with safety protocols and “dubious” licenses held by 262 pilots. This led to widespread scrutiny of Pakistan’s aviation sector, including multiple audits and a prolonged suspension.

While the European Commission lifted Pakistan from its air safety concerns list in May 2023, EASA continued to monitor the situation. A report highlighted the need for leadership stability, ongoing government support, and regular progress reviews to maintain safety standards.

With the lifting of the ban, Asif expressed optimism about rebuilding PIA’s reputation and recovering lost revenue. He acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s instrumental role in overseeing the process and emphasized the importance of quick decisions regarding fleet expansion and privatization.

“Whether state-owned or private, PIA must soar again,” Asif remarked. He also shared that other Pakistani carriers, like FlyJinnah, are in the audit process and may benefit from this progress.

The European Commission has advised EU member states to conduct frequent ramp inspections to ensure compliance, leaving open the possibility of further audits or hearings if required.

As Pakistan’s aviation industry takes cautious steps forward, the lifting of the ban is seen as a pivotal achievement, marking the beginning of a new chapter for PIA and the broader aviation sector.